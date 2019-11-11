Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Sets new career high in scoring
Sexton had 31 points (10-16 FG, 5-8 3PT, 6-8 FT), three assists, two rebounds and one steal in 30 minutes during Sunday's 108-87 win over the Knicks.
The second-year guard had the best scoring performance of his NBA career and did it at a very efficient rate. Sexton made 62.5 percent of his field goals, a season-best mark for him in an individual game. Considering Sexton has scored 20-plus points in three of his last five outings, he seems to be on the rise ahead of Tuesday's matchup on the road against the lowly Bulls.
