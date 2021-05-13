Sexton registered 28 points (7-15 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 13-16 FT), eight assists, two rebounds and one block in 32 minutes during Wednesday's 102-94 win over the Celtics.

The 22-year-old has been on a tear since missing three games back in late April due to a concussion, averaging 24.4 points, 6.0 assists, 4.0 rebounds, 1.5 three-pointers and 0.8 steals over his last eight games. Sexton has been a top-100 fantasy player on the season, and he'll look to keep up his torrid scoring pace Friday on the road against the 10th-seeded Wizards.