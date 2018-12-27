Sexton finished with 16 points (6-15 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 4-4 FT), five rebounds, six assists and a steal across 30 minutes Wednesday against Memphis.

Sexton paced his squad in scoring, but the Cavs would fall 95-87. He managed to bounce back from a quiet night in his last game (six points over 33 minutes), and he's finished with double-digit point totals in five of his last six contests. He'll head into Friday's matchup with Miami averaging 14.8 points, 2.5 assists and 3.0 boards over 29.8 minutes this year.