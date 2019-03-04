Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Solid performance in win
Sexton managed 17 points (6-11 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), two rebounds, two assists and a steal across 29 minutes in the Cavaliers' win over the Magic on Sunday.
Sexton finished behind Jordan Clarkson for the team lead in scoring in Sunday's win, but the rookie from Alabama has been a relative disappointment for Cleveland this season. Considering the Cavaliers' dearth of talent and playmakers, it's been frustrating for fantasy owners to watch Sexton struggle to take over games and produce on a consistent basis.
