Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Starting at point guard Wednesday
Sexton will start at point guard in Wednesday's game against the Thunder, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
With regular starter George Hill (shoulder) being a late scratch from Wednesday's contest, Sexton will make the first start of his NBA career. Sexton should have the opportunity to see plenty of minutes in Wednesday's game, but the overall struggles and lock of production this season leave the rookie as a risky DFS option.
