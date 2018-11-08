Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Starts, drops 15 points Wednesday
Sexton scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, one assist and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 loss to the Thunder.
Sexton got the start and a season-high in minutes Wednesday night with usual starter George Hill (shoulder) sidelined. Although he had the extra minutes, he didn't do much more with the extra time, as the point and rebound marks were right in line with his usual stat lines when coming off the bench.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Starting at point guard Wednesday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Off to shaky start•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 12 points Thursday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Plays 28 minutes in victory Tuesday•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Logs 25 minutes, puts up 14 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Averaging 23 minutes through first three games•
-
Week 4 NBA Injury Analysis
When is John Collins likely to return to the Hawks lineup? What's the latest on injured Kevin...
-
CBS Waiver Wire Week 4
The Knicks and Timberwolves bear watching with rotations in flux, and so do players like under-owned...
-
Fantasy Basketball waiver wire, Week 4
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country
-
Week 4 Preview
The schedule doesn't offer many clues, so how should Fantasy players approach Week 4?
-
Fantasy Basketball rankings, Week 4
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times
-
NBA Rookie Watch
There are already an impressive group of rookies making an impact or working themselves into...