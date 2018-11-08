Sexton scored 15 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt) while adding two rebounds, one assist and one block across 42 minutes in Wednesday's 95-86 loss to the Thunder.

Sexton got the start and a season-high in minutes Wednesday night with usual starter George Hill (shoulder) sidelined. Although he had the extra minutes, he didn't do much more with the extra time, as the point and rebound marks were right in line with his usual stat lines when coming off the bench.