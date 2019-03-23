Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Stays hot in loss
Sexton scored 20 points (9-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt) while adding four rebounds and an assist in 31 minutes during Friday's 1110-108 loss to the Clippers.
The rookie has now scored at least 20 points in eight straight games, averaging 25.5 points, 3.5 three-pointers, 3.0 assists and 2.5 boards over that stretch. The 20-year-old may be better suited for a two-guard role in the long run, but unless the Cavs add Ja Morant in the draft, their offense figures to be in Sexton's hands for the foreseeable future.
