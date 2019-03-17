Sexton provided 28 points (10-17 FG, 4-7 3Pt, 4-5 FT), four assists and three rebounds across 38 minutes in the Cavaliers' 121-116 loss to the Mavericks on Saturday.

Sexton stepped up with his fourth stellar shooting effort over the last five games to lead the Cavaliers in scoring for the night. The rookie has drained at least 55.0 percent of his attempts in each of those contests, a stretch during which he's also accomplished the same statistical feat from three-point range. Inconsistent accuracy has often served to cap Sexton's production this season, but his recent red-hot hand has led to the 2018 first-round pick scoring 23 points or more in five consecutive games.