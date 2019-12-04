Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Strong numbers in big loss
Sexton amassed 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.
Sexton played a team-high 33 minutes Tuesday, finishing with a strong performance despite the blowout. Any peripheral numbers are a bonus for Sexton who typically struggles outside of simply scoring the basketball. Sexton is fine to have on a 12-team roster, however, there is not a ton of upside at this point.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Pops for 20 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dishes out five assists•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 19 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles from field•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Sets new career high in scoring•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 21 in Tuesday's loss•
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 7
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 7.
-
Week 7 Fantasy basketball rankings
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 7 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Celtics and...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Freaky deal
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 6
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 6 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid Nuggets,...