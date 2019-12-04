Sexton amassed 22 points (8-16 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 6-7 FT), four rebounds, three assists and two steals in 33 minutes during Tuesday's 127-94 loss to the Pistons.

Sexton played a team-high 33 minutes Tuesday, finishing with a strong performance despite the blowout. Any peripheral numbers are a bonus for Sexton who typically struggles outside of simply scoring the basketball. Sexton is fine to have on a 12-team roster, however, there is not a ton of upside at this point.