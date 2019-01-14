Sexton poured in 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.

The rookie put together his second-best shooting night since Dec. 12, which led to his highest point total in the seven contests he's played since the calendar flipped to 2019. Sexton's overall shooting continues to be a work in progress, but he's been an excellent source of three-point production in January, generating an impressive 47.8 percent success rate from behind the arc on an average of 3.3 attempts per game. While not yet much of a facilitator at this point in his career, the 2018 first-round pick is partly making up for his shortfall in assists with a solid average of 14.6 points across his first 44 games (34 starts).