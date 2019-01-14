Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Strong shooting night in victory
Sexton poured in 17 points (7-14 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 2-4 FT) and added three rebounds, three assists and one steal across 33 minutes in the Cavaliers' 101-95 win over the Lakers on Sunday.
The rookie put together his second-best shooting night since Dec. 12, which led to his highest point total in the seven contests he's played since the calendar flipped to 2019. Sexton's overall shooting continues to be a work in progress, but he's been an excellent source of three-point production in January, generating an impressive 47.8 percent success rate from behind the arc on an average of 3.3 attempts per game. While not yet much of a facilitator at this point in his career, the 2018 first-round pick is partly making up for his shortfall in assists with a solid average of 14.6 points across his first 44 games (34 starts).
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Submits another ho-hum line•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Turns in below average shooting day•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Solid final line in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Matches career high to down Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 23 points in 35 minutes•
-
Week 14 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
With the Knicks and Wizards traveling to London, that's going to shake up Fantasy lineups....
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 14
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...