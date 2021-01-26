Sexton totaled 17 points (6-17 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 3-4 FT), four rebounds and six assists in Monday's loss to the Lakers.

Sexton finished third on the team with 17 points, but he converted only six of 17 field-goal attempts and committed a team-high six turnovers. The third-year guard has combined for 12 turnovers and shot only 9-for-25 (36 percent) from the field over his last two games. Still, Sexton is enjoying his best overall season with per-game averages of 24.8 points, 4.2 rebounds and 1.2 steals -- all career-high marks.