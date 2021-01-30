Sexton posted 17 points (6-18 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 5-6 FT), a rebound and five assists across 35 minutes in Friday's loss against the Knicks.

Sexton failed to reach the 20-point mark for the third time this season, and perhaps worryingly, all three of those games have come across his last four appearances. The third-year shooting guard is having a career-best year across the board, though, and he continues to be the driving force in the Cavaliers' offense even when he has off nights such as this one. He is averaging 23.8 points per game in nine January appearances.