Sexton totaled 17 points (6-18 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 3-6 FT), three rebounds, three assists and a steal across 34 minutes in Saturday's loss against the Bucks.

Sexton shot 33 percent from the field, 33 percent from deep and 50 percent from the charity stripe Saturday, so this was clearly an off night for the high-scoring guard. He still found a way to come close to the 20-point mark, and there's a chance the neck strain that slowed him down Friday might have affected him once again, but Sexton should be a reliable fantasy asset as long as he remains in the Cavs' lineup.