Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles from field
Sexton had 17 points (7-17 FG, 0-2 3PT, 3-4 FT), four rebounds, one assist and one steal in 28 minutes during Sunday's 114-95 loss against the Sixers.
Sexton struggled from the field in this one, although that shouldn't nothing new considering he is making just 44.0 percent of his field-goal attempts while hitting 35.8 percent of his threes. Most of Sexton's value going forward will remain tied to his scoring, and that should be the case against Monday against the Knicks.
