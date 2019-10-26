Sexton scored 16 points (5-15 FG, 3-8 3Pt, 3-4 FT), grabbed two boards and dished two assists in Wednesday's 94-85 loss at Orlando.

Sexton led the Cavs in scoring, but did so by taking the most shots and connecting on only 33 percent from the field. There had been questions as to whether or not the sophomore would be benched in favor of newly drafted Darius Garland, or at the very least be asked to play alongside the rookie. Both played 30-plus minutes, making last season's sixth man, Jordan Clarkson, the odd man out Wednesday, as the 27-year-old played just 18 minutes. However, it's possible the roles could fluctuate throughout the season.