Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles with shot in loss
Sexton managed 13 points (3-13 FG, 3-4 3Pt, 4-4 FT), three assists, a rebound and a steal in 29 minutes during Friday's loss to the Jazz.
The rookie guard hasn't shot above 50-percent from the field since December 12th, a streak of 11 games. While this isn't untypical for rookies, it's concerning for fantasy owners who may be unable to absorb Sexton's woeful shooting percentage. He's still providing decent complementary stats, but if Sexton's percentages are starting to hurt, he's an expendable asset in standard formats.
