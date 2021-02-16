Sexton recorded 23 points (9-20 FG, 1-5 3Pt, 4-5 FT), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 42 minutes in Monday's loss against the Warriors.

Sexton delivered a woeful four-point performance on Feb. 10 against the Nuggets, but if we exclude that game, then he has scored at least 15 points in 12 straight games, including 20-plus points in four in a row. Sexton is firmly entrenched as the Cavaliers' go-to player on offense and that role, along with his high-volume shooting figures, should give him a nice floor most nights.