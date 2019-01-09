Sexton scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and totaled a rebound along with four assists over 30 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers.

Sexton is off to a steady start to the new year, scoring 12 or more points in each of the first four games in January. Although his scoring is relatively consistent for a rookie, he hasn't been able to add much value in other areas of his game, averaging 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 dimes so far this month. The 19-year-old point guard has a high ceiling, however, and there's little doubt that he'll continue to develop his game as his career progresses.