Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Submits another ho-hum line
Sexton scored 14 points (5-8 FG, 1-2 3Pt, 3-3 FT) and totaled a rebound along with four assists over 30 minutes Tuesday against the Pacers.
Sexton is off to a steady start to the new year, scoring 12 or more points in each of the first four games in January. Although his scoring is relatively consistent for a rookie, he hasn't been able to add much value in other areas of his game, averaging 2.7 rebounds and 3.0 dimes so far this month. The 19-year-old point guard has a high ceiling, however, and there's little doubt that he'll continue to develop his game as his career progresses.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles with shot in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Turns in below average shooting day•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Solid final line in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Matches career high to down Wizards•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 23 points in 35 minutes•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Pops for team-high 21•
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 13 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 13
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball r...
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Dive into the Week 13 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.
-
Fantasy Stock Watch Week 12
Catch up on the latest from around the NBA as we take a look at who has helped their stock...
-
Week 12 Waiver Wire
Who should you add for Week 12 and beyond? We break down the biggest names right here.
-
Week 12 Start 'Em & Sit 'Em
Dive into the Week 12 schedule with recommendations to start and sit for each position.