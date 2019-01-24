Sexton recorded 16 points (6-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), six rebounds and three assists across 31 minutes Wednesday against Boston.

Sexton continued his recent stretch of solid play, knocking down 40.0 percent of his field goals and two threes for the second straight contest. The 20-year-old rookie has been contributing as much as can be expected on a struggling Cavs roster depleted by injuries, averaging 14.0 points, 3.6 boards and 2.6 assists in his preceding five matchups.