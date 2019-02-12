Sexton tallied 20 points (7-21 FG, 2-8 3Pt, 4-5 FT), a rebound, three assists and a steal in 39 minutes Monday against New York.

Sexton poured in 20 points on the way to a 107-104 victory at home, but he failed to do much outside of his scoring contributions. The 20-year-old guard has found his groove in the scoring column of late, averaging 20.6 points across his previous five contests. He's also dishing out 3.2 assists over that brief stretch.

