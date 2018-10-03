Sexton provided 15 points (5-11 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 3-3 FT), four rebounds and one assist across 23 minutes during the Cavaliers' 102-95 preseason win over the Celtics on Tuesday.

The 2018 first-round pick's scoring total led the bench and checked in second on the team overall for the night. Sexton should have a sizable role this season irrespective of whether he opens the campaign as a starter, and given his ability, he could very well vault veteran George Hill for the top point guard job at some point.