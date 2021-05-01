Sexton scored 22 points (7-19 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 7-7 FT) while adding seven rebounds, two assists, one steal and one block in 32 minutes during Friday's loss to the Wizards.

The 22-year-old led the Cavs in scoring in his return to the court after a three-game absence due to a concussion, although his eight turnovers also contributed to the loss. Sexton has scored at least 20 points in 13 straight games in which he's played, averaging 25.7 points, 4.2 boards, 3.5 assists, 1.4 threes and 1,1 steals over that stretch.