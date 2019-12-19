Sexton poured in 23 points (10-14 FG, 0-1 3Pt, 3-3 FT), while adding three steals, two assists and two rebounds as the Cavaliers beat the Hornets 100-98 on Wednesday night. He also had 5 turnovers.

Up by two with 20 seconds remaining, Sexton dribbled the ball off his foot and gave the Hornets a chance to win the game, but Terry Rozier missed a potential game-winning three. Nonetheless, Sexton was hot Wednesday, making his first eight shots before misfiring on a contested layup. It was his third strong showing in his past four games. The second-year player is averaging 17.7 points on the season.