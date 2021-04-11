Sexton compiled 29 points (10-20 FG, 1-3 3Pt, 8-9 FT), five assists and a steal across 35 minutes in Saturday's 135-115 loss to the Raptors.

The Cavs probably thought they had a shot against the short-handed Raptors, but they couldn't match Toronto's offensive firepower despite an admirable outing from Sexton. Due to the recent upheaval in the Cleveland frontcourt, Sexton is probably the most dependable fantasy option on the roster, although Kevin Love should level out with decent lines when his minute restriction is lifted.