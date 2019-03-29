Sexton totaled 24 points (10-17 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 1-2 FT), three assists and one rebound across 35 minutes in the Cavaliers' 116-110 loss to the Spurs on Thursday.

Sexton remained red-hot from the field in the loss, churning out his second straight 24-point effort in the process. The rookie has now shot 47.4 percent or better in six of the last seven games, a sample that includes five tallies of greater than 58.0 percent. Sexton isn't doing much else besides scoring, however, so his value is always a threat to take a dip any night his shot isn't at its best.