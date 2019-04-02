Sexton poured in 21 points (9-23 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 2-2 FT) and added four rebounds and three assists across 39 minutes in the Cavaliers' 122-113 loss to the Suns on Monday.

Sexton spearheaded the team in scoring with Kevin Love (shoulder) out of action. Sexton extended his streak of 20-point games to four with Monday's performance, even as he generated his worst shooting percentage (39.1) since March 6. With the Cavaliers likely to be cautious with Love for what remains of the season, Sexton should be poised for robust usage along the lines of Monday's the rest of the way.