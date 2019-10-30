Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Third-year option picked up
The Cavaliers have exercised the third-year option on Sexton's rookie contract.
This comes as no surprise. Through three games this season, Sexton is averaging 17.3 points, 3.3 rebounds and 2.0 assists across 30.3 minutes.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Best shooting performance of season•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Struggles from the field•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 20 points in Tuesday's loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores game-high 24 points in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Role may be affected by Garland•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Double-doubles Tuesday•
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: First edition
Mike Barner unveils the Fantasy Basketball mailbag in which he tries to help sort out lineup...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 2
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 2
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 2 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help you make smarter lineup decisions and mostly avoid...
-
Position battles updates
Nick Whalen checks in on the ongoing position battles as the preseason nears its close.
-
Breakout candidates to target
Alex Barutha projects 14 players who could be poised to make a leap in production this season.