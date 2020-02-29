Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Ties career-high with 31 points
Sexton tallied 31 points (11-20 FG, 6-10 3Pt, 3-5 FT), four rebounds, three assists and one steal in 37 minutes during Friday's 116-104 loss to the Pelicans.
Sexton matched his career-high with 31 points but could not help the Cavaliers avoid the loss to a resurgent Pelicans outfit. He is putting together a nice season despite the teams' struggles, currently flirting with top-100 numbers in standard formats. The Scoring is obviously his trademark; however, he is quietly adding one steal per game.
