Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Tops 20-point mark once again
Sexton had 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss at Chicago.
Sexton has scored 25 or more points in four of his last five games, and he has made at least 10 shots in each of his last three contests. A volume scorer who can get buckets with ease, Sexton has been performing well of late and is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field during January.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Game-high scorer in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Another big scoring night•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 25 points against Nuggets•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 19 in win•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Scores 20 against Detroit•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Explodes for 30 points•
-
Week 14 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Hornets...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade, hold issues
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 13
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 13.
-
Week 13 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Celtics,...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for Week 12
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 12.