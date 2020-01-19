Sexton had 26 points (10-17 FG, 4-6 3PT, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds and two assists in 34 minutes during Saturday's 118-116 loss at Chicago.

Sexton has scored 25 or more points in four of his last five games, and he has made at least 10 shots in each of his last three contests. A volume scorer who can get buckets with ease, Sexton has been performing well of late and is averaging 22.9 points per game while shooting 47.3 percent from the field during January.