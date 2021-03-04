Sexton (12-25 FG, 2-5 3PT, 6-6 FT) to go along with four rebounds, 10 assists and three steals across 43 minutes in Wednesday's loss to the Pacers.

Sexton had massive volume across the board, topping 40 minutes for the third consecutive game. He also posted a 32.7 percent usage rate, which he combined with efficient shooting to top 30 points for the second consecutive game. Topping off Sexton's performance was his first double-digit assist effort of the campaign, with the only drawback being six turnovers.