Sexton registered 12 points (5-15 FG, 2-4 3Pt), four rebounds and four assists across 30 minutes Wednesday against Miami.

Sexton led the team by logging 30 points, although he shot just 33.3 percent from the field in a 117-92 loss. He's averaging 12.0 points, 3.4 rebounds and 4.4 assists over his preceding five contests, although he's sporting a 31.0 percent success rate from the field during that stretch. Sexton figures to pull out of his recent slump in the near future, given his respectable 42.5 percent field-goal percentage on the season (37 games).