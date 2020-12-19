Sexton notched six points (2-11 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), four assists and two rebounds across 21 minutes in Friday's 119-83 preseason loss at the Knicks.

Sexton's biggest contribution was the fact that he ended tied for the team's lead in assists with four, as he struggled badly with his shot. He shot 47.2 percent from the field last season, however, so this kind of output might be an anomaly instead of the norm going forward.