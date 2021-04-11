Sexton (groin) is listed as questionable for Sunday's game against the Pelicans.

Sexton appears to have picked up a strained left groin after he scored 29 points in Saturday's loss to Toronto. If the 22-year-old guard is forced to sit out Sunday in the second half of a back-to-back, Brodric Thomas, Matthew Dellavedova and Quinn Cook could see increased workloads.