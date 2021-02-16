Sexton and the Cavaliers will not play Wednesday after the game was postponed, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
The Spurs had four players test positive for COVID-19, so they won't be playing Wednesday. The league has apparently added a game against the Nuggets on Friday, per Wojnarowski, so that will be the Cavs' next scheduled contest.
