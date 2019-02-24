Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Well-rounded line in win
Sexton supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Grizzlies.
Sexton was about as efficient as one can be without earning a single trip to the charity stripe, as he canned a career-high four treys while contributing in every category except blocks. Sexton has drained at least three threes in four of eight games here in February after doing so only four times through his first 52 appearances this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Drops 24 in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Submits decent scoring outing•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads Cavs again in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Leads team with 27 points•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Dismal shooting in losing effort•
-
Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Submits complete final line•
-
Week 19 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week as we head toward the stretch of the Fantasy seas...
-
Fantasy Basketball playoffs waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Fantasy Basketball Playoff Preview
Take a look at the Fantasy playoff schedule, and get help navigating those all-important w...
-
Week 18 Stock Watch
Catch up on the latest as we look at who has helped or hurt their stock most in recent act...
-
Fantasy Basketball Week 18 waiver wire
Mike Barner is among the most accurate Fantasy experts in the country.
-
Week 18 Waiver Wire
Here's who you need to add for this week and beyond as we head into the post-trade deadline...