Sexton supplied 20 points (8-16 FG, 4-6 3Pt), six rebounds, five assists, and two steals in 32 minutes during Saturday's 112-107 win over the Grizzlies.

Sexton was about as efficient as one can be without earning a single trip to the charity stripe, as he canned a career-high four treys while contributing in every category except blocks. Sexton has drained at least three threes in four of eight games here in February after doing so only four times through his first 52 appearances this season.