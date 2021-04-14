Sexton (groin) will not play in Wednesday's game against Charlotte, Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com reports.
A strained groin will keep Sexton out of back-to-back games, though the Cavs will get Darius Garland back from an ankle injury. Cleveland will roll with Isaac Okoro at shooting guard, while Dean Wade, Kevin Love and Jarrett Allen comprise the rest of the starting five.
