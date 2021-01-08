Sexton (ankle) will play Thursday against the Grizzlies, Chris Fedor of The Cleveland Plain Dealer reports.

Sexton's ankle sprain is apparently minor enough that he won't be forced to miss any game action. The 22-year-old point guard has scored at least 20 points in all eight previous games this season, and he should have a chance to do so again with Darius Garland (shoulder) already ruled out.