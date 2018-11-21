Sexton (hip) will start Wednesday's game against the Lakers, Joe Vardon of The Athletic reports.

Sexton picked up a hip injury during Monday's latest loss, but it looks as though it's nothing serious, and he'll play through the ailment Wednesday night. The rookie has played at least 33 minutes in four of his last five games and holds averages of 18.6 points, 3.0 rebounds and 2.8 assists over that span.