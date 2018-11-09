Cavaliers' Collin Sexton: Will start for next few weeks
Sexton will serve as Cleveland's starting point guard for the next two weeks while George Hill recovers from a shoulder sprain, Adrian Wojnarowski of ESPN reports.
Sexton drew the start at the point Wednesday and finished with 15 points along with a pair of rebounds, an assist and block over 42 minutes of action. The Cavs currently have a plethora of injuries (Kevin Love, Sam Dekker and Hill), so expect Sexton to shoulder the load along with Jordan Clarkson at point guard.
