Sexton (ankle) is unavailable for Saturday's game at Milwaukee, Spencer Davies of BasketballInsiders.com reports.
The 22-year-old was originally considered questionable with the ankle sprain but will be sidelined for the second straight contest. Damyean Dotson should handle point duties in Sexton's absence, given Cleveland's significant injury issues in the backcourt.
