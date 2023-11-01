Porter contributed 10 points (5-12 FG, 0-1 3Pt), four rebounds, two assists, one block and two steals across 22 minutes off the bench during Tuesday's 109-91 loss to New York.

The Cavaliers were very short-handed Tuesday with Darius Garland (hamstring), Jarrett Allen (ankle) and Caris LeVert (hamstring) all in street clothes, which afforded extra opportunities to some of their young players once the game got away in the second half. Porter responded with solid all-around numbers, and if Garland and LeVert in particular miss further time, the 23-year-old undrafted rookie guard could be an intriguing bargain DFS option.