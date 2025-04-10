Porter (illness) is not listed on the injury report and will be available for Thursday's game against the Pacers.
Porter will suit up Thursday after missing the past two games. The 25-year-old hasn't been a regular contributor in the Cavaliers' rotation but could see minutes with Darius Garland (toe), Donovan Mitchell (ankle) and Max Strus (knee) all ruled out.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Late scratch against Chicago•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Best outing of season off bench•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Available to play•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Ruled out Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Iffy for Sunday•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Plays garbage time of loss•