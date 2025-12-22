Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Available to play
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter (illness) is available for Monday's matchup with the Hornets, Spencer Davies of SI.com reports.
Porter is back after a one-game stint on the sidelines, and he should resume his usual role in the second unit. Porter is averaging 5.0 points and 2.4 assists per game this season.
More News
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Expected to play•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Out with illness•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Late addition to injury report•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Records three steals in loss•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Receives 11 minutes in return•
-
Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Back in action•