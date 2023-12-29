Porter won't start Friday's game against the Bucks.
Porter drew four straight starts with Donovan Mitchell (illness) and Darius Garland (jaw) sidelined, but he'll head back to the bench to make room for Mitchell's return. Porter has been a surprise contributor for Cleveland this season and should still garner a rotational role off the bench until Garland is cleared to suit up again.
