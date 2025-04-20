Porter will come off the bench during Sunday's game against the Heat.
Porter is coming off a decent performance as a starter in the regular-season finale, finishing with 20 points, five rebounds and five assists. However, he'll be in the second unit for Game 1 against Miami.
