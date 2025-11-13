Porter contributed 19 points (7-12 FG, 3-3 3Pt, 2-3 FT), four rebounds, nine assists, four blocks and three steals over 32 minutes during Wednesday's 130-116 victory over the Heat.

The Cavaliers rested two key contributors in this matchup, Evan Mobley and Donovan Mitchell, while also missing Darius Garland due to a toe injury. Porter took advantage of the lack of depth in the backcourt to deliver his best game of the season by a sizable margin. Porter set new season-high marks in points, assists and blocks while also matching his previous season-high output in steals. Porter isn't expected to see this amount of playing time when the Cavaliers are at full strength, though, so there's a strong chance this might have been a one-time outlier rather than a sign of things to come for the third-year guard.