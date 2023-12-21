Porter accumulated six points (2-7 FG, 0-2 3Pt, 2-2 FT), seven rebounds, six assists and three blocks in 25 minutes during Wednesday's 124-116 victory over the Jazz.

With Donovan Mitchell (illness) in street clothes, Porter got the start and contributed strong secondary numbers while leaving it to players like Caris LeVert and Sam Merrill to replace Mitchell's offense. Porter hasn't scored in double digits in six straight games while spotting in and out of the lineup and seeing more than 15 minutes only twice, but the rookie guard has shown he can be productive when he gets a chance, making him an intriguing DFS option on nights when there's a bigger role available for him.