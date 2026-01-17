Porter chipped in two points (1-5 FG, 0-2 FT), 11 assists and three rebounds in 22 minutes during Friday's 117-115 win over Philadelphia.

Porter moved into the starting lineup with Darius Garland (toe) sidelined and struggled to score, but he made a clear impact as a facilitator in Cleveland's narrow win. The 25-year-old matched a career high with 11 dimes, marking his first double-digit assist performance of the campaign. When given extended run, the Wichita State product often showcases his passing ability, averaging 5.6 assists in 14 games with at least 22 minutes played this season.