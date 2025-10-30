Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Dishes four assists in loss
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter chipped in seven points (2-4 FG, 2-3 3Pt, 1-2 FT), two rebounds and four assists over 22 minutes during Wednesday's 125-105 loss to Boston.
Porter and Lonzo Ball are splitting minutes as the team's backup facilitators behind Donovan Mitchell with Darius Garland (toe) out. While Porter did play two less minutes than Ball, it is worth noting he did outscore him, but regardless of their performances it appears Ball and Porter will continue to split time relatively evenly until Garland returns from injury.
