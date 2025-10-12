Cavaliers' Craig Porter: Drawing preseason start
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Porter is part of the starting lineup for Sunday's preseason game against the Celtics.
Porter will take advantage of multiple regular starters taking a seat, drawing a start for Sunday's matchup with Boston. Porter started in just one of his 51 regular-season appearances last season.
